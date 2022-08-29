AAA: Florida gas prices go up for first time in ten weeks

The state average price for regular unleaded gasoline went up by 7 cents per gallon last week.

This ended a 70-day streak of prices dropping at the pump in Florida.

The average price is now $3.61 per gallon as of Sunday, August 28, 2022.

According to AAA, the 10-week streak began in mid-June when the state average fell from its all-time high of $4.89 per gallon down to $3.53/g last Monday.

"Gas prices are rising in response to a recent oil price hike, due to reports that Saudi Arabia could lower fuel output in an effort to raise prices," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group.