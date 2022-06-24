FORT MYERS, Fla. — In Southwest Florida, similar to how the Supreme Court’s vote was split, religion is also a big driver of whether someone supports or opposes today's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Dr. Karen Liebert, a laywoman for the Diocese of Venice, and Gynocologist reacted to the decision handed down by the Supreme Court.

"Joy," said Liebert.

Greg Monk, an openly gay man and member of the All Faiths Unitarian Congregation, held a different view.

“Trouble, that's the first word that comes to mind,” said Monk.

The house of God was divided as the Supreme Court handed down its ruling to overturn Roe v Wade.

“We have been working very hard, I feel like for 50 years,” said Dr. Liebert.

“Now we can look at gay marriage, taking that away because we have opened up this door," said Monk.

Dr. Liebert said her experience as a Gynocologist has shaped her perspective on abortion.

“My life's work for the past 30 years has been taking care of women throughout all stages of their lives and over that time I've taken care of many women who have regretted their abortion decision,” said Liebert.

Liebert said she has seen the decision to get an abortion hurt women physically and emotionally.

Greg Monk, who is not a medical professional but said he has his own way of defending why he thinks this ruling is wrong.

“If you are an organ donor, and you have a kidney, that would save the life of this other person.

That we are going to mandate that you give them that kidney and we will put you in jail if you refuse to do it and we are only going to pass that law for men women are exempt. because that's in effect, what we have done. Banning abortion, by opening the door, by getting rid of Roe v Wade,” said Monk.

On Friday, both Dr. Liebert and Monk expressed their love for helping people and guiding people through worship.

Dr. Liebert said she expects now to see an uptick in the number of new mothers the diocese helps

“We are prepared to handle the increase perhaps, by taking care of women and children and families and fathers as we have been doing,” said Dr. Liebert

“The church that I attend, we believe very much in living by a moral code but not one that's imposed upon you by someone else, through reflection, through meditation, through self-examination, we are adults that should be able to make that decision,” said Monk.

as a reminder- this decision by the supreme court doesn't automatically ban abortions.

It's now up to elected officials on the federal and state level to determine what those laws will be.