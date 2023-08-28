Watch Now
A helicopter crashes few blocks from a school in Pompano Beach

Posted at 11:58 AM, Aug 28, 2023
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Broward County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) helicopter has crashed a few blocks from a school in Pompano Beach.

According to BCSO, the crash happened shortly before 9 a.m.

Three people were on board and have sustained injuries according to BCSO.

BCSO says two of the three people on board were taken to a hospital.

Broward School officials say the helicopter did not hit any of the school buildings.

BCSO says Dixie Highway is shut down between Northeast 5th Street and Northeast 10th Street.

