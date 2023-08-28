A helicopter crashes few blocks from a school in Pompano Beach

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Broward County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) helicopter has crashed a few blocks from a school in Pompano Beach.

According to BCSO, the crash happened shortly before 9 a.m.

Three people were on board and have sustained injuries according to BCSO.

Helicopter crashes few blocks from Pompano Beach

BCSO says two of the three people on board were taken to a hospital.

Broward School officials say the helicopter did not hit any of the school buildings.

BCSO says Dixie Highway is shut down between Northeast 5th Street and Northeast 10th Street.

