A BLUE alert has been issued for Patrick McDowell

NASSUA COUNTY, Fl. — A Florida BLUE Alert has been issued out of Nassau County for Patrick McDowell today, last seen in the area of U.S.301 and Sandy Ford Road in Callahan.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, a white undershirt, camouflage shorts and black shoes. McDowell has a tattoo on his left shoulder stating "Death Before Dishonor" and a tattoo on his right shoulder stating "EGA."

Deputy Josh Moyers, a Nassau County sheriff’s deputy, was fatally shot during a traffic stop and the hunt for Patrick McDowell continues.

It has been confirmed by the Nassau County Sheriff's Office that 35 year-old McDowell shot at 29 year-old Deputy Moyers on Thursday, just outside of Jacksonville. Moyers was shot in the head and back and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

On Saturday, the Sheriff announced Moyers death.

His family has donated his organs and the reward for McDowell has been increased to $35,000.

