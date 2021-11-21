9 year-old Florida girl protects her mom from a purse snatcher

WEST PALM BEACH, Fl. — Hero's come in all shapes, sizes and ages. A 9 year-old girl protected her mother from a purse thief while they were grocery shopping.

Journee Nelson saw the man run toward her mother when they were loading their car with groceries. She instantly ran toward him and punched him several times in the head.

The man ran away with her mother's purse and Journee chased him four houses down. The West Palm Beach Police Department honored Journee with a medal and a certificate for her heroic acts.

Chief Adderley honored a 9-year old child today for bravery as she ran to her mother’s defense to fend off a brazen robber. An #arrest was swiftly made in this case.



The West Palm Beach Police Foundation presented the child with a token of appreciation. pic.twitter.com/r9tz8PoacW — West Palm Beach PD (@WestPalmPD) November 18, 2021

The suspect was arrested two days later and was identified as Demetrius Jackson. He was charged with robbery and battery.

"I wouldn’t recommend that you confront an individual like that but in the heat of the moment things happen. I bet he was shocked when she kicked him right in the face because he definitely could tell on the video that he was not expecting that, and her actions were perfect timing in this particular situation, and I think she hit him pretty hard," Chief Frank Adderley said.

