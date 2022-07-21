79-year-old motorcyclist in critical condition after collision with semi truck

Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a crash involving a semi-truck and motorcycle on State Road 70 Thursday morning.

According to FHP, the driver of the semi-truck was a 31-year-old man from Arcadia. He was driving down State Road 70 and as he approached Wuthrich Ave, a motorcycle was heading east.

The driver on the motorcycle, a 79-year-old man passed the semi-truck as it was initiating a left turn. The front of the motorcycle then collided with the left of the semi-truck.

The driver of the motorcycle was found separated from his vehicle and was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

FHP says the crash remains under investigation.

