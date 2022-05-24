70-year-old shoots, kills alleged intruder

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 70-year-old woman came face-to-face with a stranger in her own home. She fired a warning shot but said he wouldn't leave.

Eventually, she said she was forced to shoot the alleged intruder.

Virginia Morrison told Fox affiliate WOFL she was inside her home when she heard the door handle move.

"He stepped in and I turned around and said 'Who are you? What do you want,'" Morrison recalled. "This guy never said a word the whole time he was here."

She first hit him with a broom but says the man swatted it away. Morrison and her partner both grabbed their guns. After the warning shot was fired, Morrison fled to the backyard.

She says the intruder followed her outside and walked toward her.

After firing another warning shot, Morrison fired at the man's chest. Orange County officials confirm the man later died — and it still weighs on the grandmother's mind.

"I have feelings," she said. "I have God in my life. That's my main thing, wondering if God's going to forgive me for taking a life. It bothers me."

The State Attorney's Office has yet to determine if Morrison will face charges.