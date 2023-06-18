Watch Now
NewsCovering Florida

Actions

7-year-old & teen brother ejected from vehicle in crash on West Fort Island Trail

police
Libby Kamrowski
FILE
police
Posted at 3:59 PM, Jun 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-18 15:59:49-04

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a deadly crash on West Fort Island Trail on Saturday afternoon.

A Jeep Cherokee heading eastbound on West Fort Island Trail, lost control while traversing a curve on the road.

According to the FHP, the vehicle swerved off the road, spinning several times, and ejected both the teenage driver and his 7-year-old brother.

The driver died at the scene from his injuries, but the 7-year-old survived and was taken to the nearest hospital with serious injuries.

Two other teenage passengers also suffered from various injuries. No one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!