Tampa Police: 7-year-old killed on July 4 was shot during argument about jet skis

TAMPA, Fla. — A 7-year-old boy is dead after being shot in the head during an argument involving jet skis Tuesday night, according to the Tampa Police Department.

The shooting occurred in the 8500 block of the Courtney Campbell Causeway around 8:30 p.m. near a picnic shelter east of the Causeway Boat Ramp during a Fourth of July celebration.

Police said one group was upset because a second group was "recklessly" driving their jet skis too close to where kids were playing in the water.

Police said the argument escalated when people from each group started shooting at each other.

When the shooting started, police said the boy's grandfather tried to shield him and pulled him into a truck. While inside, a round went through the truck and hit the grandfather in the finger and then hit the boy.

Police believe it was the same round that hit the grandfather and the boy.

The boy was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The grandfather was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there is very limited information on the suspect's description. According to a press release, the only information from witnesses is that it's believed to have been two groups of Hispanic males shooting at each other.

This is still an ongoing investigation.