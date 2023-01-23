67,000 Florida households get help from FEMA with Hurricane Ian housing needs

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded 63,000 household grants for rental assistance or home repairs for those affected by Hurricane Ian.

These grants are part of a $5.2 billion federal support program provided to the state of Florida through FEMA grants, disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, and claim payments from the National Flood Insurance program.

Over 4,000 households have participated in FEMA'S direct temporary housing program and have placed 118 families in manufactured housing units. With 18 Disaster Recovery Centers open in 26 counties over 354,000 homes have been assisted by Disaster Survivor Assistance teams.

FEMA continues to aid families and individuals in their recovery since Hurricane Ian.