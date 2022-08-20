Watch Now
5 people killed after wrong-way crash in Miami-Dade County

Posted at 5:54 PM, Aug 20, 2022
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla.  — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash where five people were killed after a vehicle was driving the wrong way on a busy highway in Miami-Dade County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 4:30 AM Saturday, a silver Infiniti sedan was heading eastbound on westbound lanes on Palmetto Expressway when the driver of the vehicle collided head-on with a gray Honda sedan.

There were a total of five people in the Honda that was hit. Four adult women and one man. The five reportedly died on the scene at the location of State Rd. 826 in the area of NW 57 Ave.

The male driver going the wrong way was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Hospital with serious injuries.

FHP says that because this is a criminal investigation, the names of the victims have not been released, however, the ages of the victims killed range from 18-25 years old.

The westbound lanes of State Rd. 826 were shut down for around 7 hours.

