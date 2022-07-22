4-year-old dead in stabbing; sister walks mile to find help

A child was stabbed to death at a home in Longwood on Thursday. Police say a critically-injured 12-year-old girl walked about a mile from the home to get help.

Officers were first called to the home just after 5:30 a.m.

"Officers found a 4-year-old girl deceased," said Sgt. Derek Chenoweth in a briefing. He added the older girl walked to a McDonald's near the house to summon help.

The girls' father, 39-year-old Juan Bravo-Torres, was also found with stab wounds and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police believe the wounds were self-inflicted and has been named a person of interest in the case.

"This is considered to be a domestic incident," said Chenoweth. "There is not suspect at large."

The mother was not at home at the time but was made aware of the incident.

Police said there have been no prior calls to the home in the past, but remind people that resources are available.

"We encourage people to speak up," said the sergeant. "If you know someone you think is in a domestic situation and they're not speaking up, speak up for them."