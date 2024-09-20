365-lb Green Sea Turtle released back into the wild

KEY WEST, Fla. — On Thursday Florida Fish and Wildlife along with the help of the US Coast Guard released a giant 365-lb Green Sea Turtle off Key West.
The sea turtle was rescued last month after becoming entangled in a crab trap.
The turtle was missing it's right front flipper due to that accident but when released took off and came up for a big breath!
Watch the video posted to X below:
"Thanks to quick actions by some good samaritans & assistance from one of our officers, the turtle was safely transported to @TurtleHospital
in Marathon, where she received exceptional care & was called by the name “Cooter B.” Bette Zirkelbach from the Turtle Hospital says, “The best place for her is back home in the wild. She’s a strong, resilient fighter!”
FWC says you can help protect sea turtles.
- Slow down in areas where turtles are spotted & keep an eye out for turtles
- Keep beaches clean of trash & beach gear & fill in man-made holes in the sand.
- Avoid using lights on or facing the beach at night, so that emerging hatchlings don’t get disoriented & led away from their path to the ocean.
- Give sea turtles space if you see them.
Report any injured or disturbed turtles to the FWC Wildlife Alert hotline at 888-404-FWCC so that trained staff can provide guidance.
Learn more about how to help at http://MyFWC.com/SeaTurtle