Watch Now
NewsCovering Florida

Actions

365-lb Green Sea Turtle released back into the wild

sea turtle key west.jpg
FWC
Giant Sea Turtle released back into the wild
sea turtle key west.jpg
Posted

KEY WEST, Fla. — On Thursday Florida Fish and Wildlife along with the help of the US Coast Guard released a giant 365-lb Green Sea Turtle off Key West.

The sea turtle was rescued last month after becoming entangled in a crab trap.

The turtle was missing it's right front flipper due to that accident but when released took off and came up for a big breath!

Watch the video posted to X below:

Sea Turtle released in Key West

"Thanks to quick actions by some good samaritans & assistance from one of our officers, the turtle was safely transported to @TurtleHospital
in Marathon, where she received exceptional care & was called by the name “Cooter B.” Bette Zirkelbach from the Turtle Hospital says, “The best place for her is back home in the wild. She’s a strong, resilient fighter!”

@TurtleHospital releases giant sea turtle back into the ocean

FWC says you can help protect sea turtles.

  • Slow down in areas where turtles are spotted & keep an eye out for turtles
  • Keep beaches clean of trash & beach gear & fill in man-made holes in the sand.
  • Avoid using lights on or facing the beach at night, so that emerging hatchlings don’t get disoriented & led away from their path to the ocean.
  • Give sea turtles space if you see them.

  • Report any injured or disturbed turtles to the FWC Wildlife Alert hotline at 888-404-FWCC so that trained staff can provide guidance.

    Learn more about how to help at http://MyFWC.com/SeaTurtle

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Your Local News & Weather. Anytime, Anywhere. Download the Fox 4 News Mobile App for FREE!