365-lb Green Sea Turtle released back into the wild

KEY WEST, Fla. — On Thursday Florida Fish and Wildlife along with the help of the US Coast Guard released a giant 365-lb Green Sea Turtle off Key West.

The sea turtle was rescued last month after becoming entangled in a crab trap.

The turtle was missing it's right front flipper due to that accident but when released took off and came up for a big breath!

Watch the video posted to X below:

Sea Turtle released in Key West

"Thanks to quick actions by some good samaritans & assistance from one of our officers, the turtle was safely transported to @TurtleHospital

in Marathon, where she received exceptional care & was called by the name “Cooter B.” Bette Zirkelbach from the Turtle Hospital says, “The best place for her is back home in the wild. She’s a strong, resilient fighter!”

FWC says you can help protect sea turtles.

