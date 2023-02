VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 3-year-old boy has passed away after accidentally shooting himself with a handgun on Wednesday.

Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that the shooting was reported at home on Nectarine Road in Daytona Park Estates around 6:22 p.m.

The name of the child has not been released yet.

The investigation is still in its early stages, and deputies said more information will be provided at a media briefing today at 11 a.m.