3-time PGA Tour winner dies in Polk County crash

POLK CITY, Fla. — Deputies in Polk County say 59-year-old Bart Bryant, three-time PGA Tour champion, died after a pickup truck rear-ended his vehicle.

According to the sheriff's office, Bryant stopped for construction, but another driver failed to notice. The crash happened around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday near State Road 33 and Flanders Station Dr.

First responders attempted to perform CPR at the scene. Bryant was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said Bryant's wife Donna was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was injured. An investigation remains ongoing.

Bryant's career includes a 2005 where he famously beat Tiger Woods by six strokes. He won all of his Tour victories after the age of 40.

His first win on the PGA Tour came a year earlier, winning the Valero Texas Open after beating Patrick Sheehan by three strokes.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan released a statement on Wednesday:

"The PGA Tour is saddened by the tragic passing of Bart Bryant and our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time," Monahan said. "The Bryants have been a part of the PGA Tour family for over four decades and we are grateful for the impact and legacy he made on our organization and countless communities. Bart will be dearly missed."