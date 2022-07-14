3 males rescued offshore near Blind Pass

SANIBEL, Fla. — The Sanibel Fire and Rescue District rescued three swimmers near Blind Pass on Tuesday night.

According to Sanibel Fire, the call went out at 6:30 PM.

When the fire department arrived at the scene, an adult male and two minor boys were stuck in a current at the sandbar.

Sanibel Fire said that the adult male was sent to the hospital without life-threatening injuries.

The Fire Department also told us that currents over at Blind Pass are very strong at times and swimmers should take caution.