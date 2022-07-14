Watch Now
3 males rescued offshore near Blind Pass

272308185_296523732508668_9021971531933396044_n.jpeg
Sanibel Fire Rescue District
Posted at 8:38 PM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 20:38:43-04

SANIBEL, Fla.  — The Sanibel Fire and Rescue District rescued three swimmers near Blind Pass on Tuesday night.

According to Sanibel Fire, the call went out at 6:30 PM.

When the fire department arrived at the scene, an adult male and two minor boys were stuck in a current at the sandbar.

Sanibel Fire said that the adult male was sent to the hospital without life-threatening injuries.

The Fire Department also told us that currents over at Blind Pass are very strong at times and swimmers should take caution.

