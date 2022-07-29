23-year-old in critical condition after motorcycle crashes into concrete pole

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 23-year-old Sarasota man is in critical condition after his motorcycle swerves out of control and hits a pole in Manatee County says Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, the motorcyclist was heading North on US 41 on Seagate Dr. when he reportedly lost control after switching lanes.

After losing control, he traveled off the roadway and collided with a concrete power pole. He was found separated from his vehicle and sent to the hospital.

FHP says he is in critical condition.