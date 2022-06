TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Police are searching for a gunman they say killed two women and seriously injured a man early Friday morning.

Titusville police tweeted that a shooting occurred around 5 a.m. near Tropic St. and Brown Ave.

They said two women were found dead at the scene, and a man suffered life-threatening injuries.

While the scene was secured, police confirmed a suspect was still at-large. They said the suspect was possibly known in some way by the victims.

An investigation is ongoing.