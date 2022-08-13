2 teens dead after car ends up in canal while fleeing law enforcement

CLEWISTON, Fla. — A 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl died early Saturday morning after their car crashed into a canal while they were fleeing law enforcement.

At around 2:04 a.m., the two were in a 2019 Maserati sedan trying to flee Hendry County Sheriff’s Office.

As they came up to the intersection of Roberts Road, the car went into a sharp, right-hand curve. Instead of following the curve, the driver went straight and became airborne.

The car went over part of the canal, but the front of the car hit the southern embankment - which resulted in the car falling into the canal. The sedan came to rest upright along the shore of the canal.

Hendry County Sheriff’s Office pronounced both the 19-year-old and 17-year-old dead on the scene.

The FHP Advanced Investigation and Reconstruction Unit is investigating this crash.