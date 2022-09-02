2 arrested in Sarasota after outcry over viral video that showed raccoon being burned alive

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said a father and daughter both face aggravated animal cruelty charges related to a viral video that showed a raccoon being burned alive in a dumpster.

The video led to an outcry on social media in August, including a change.org petition that received more than 10,000 signatures.

Alicia Kincheloe, 30, and her father, Roddy Kincheloe, 63, were both arrested on Thursday. Online records show that Alicia is also charged with destroying evidence.

According to investigators, the video depicts the raccoon looking at the camera with no signs of aggression.

However, Alicia, narrating the video, stated the raccoon was “mean.”

Additional video clips showed Roddy hosing down the dumpster which appears to be smoking while Alicia says, “we just toasted his (expletive), who’s hungry?”

The video then captured the inside of the dumpster where the charred remains of the animal can be seen on camera.

The sheriff's office said the investigation into the incident was one of the "most extensive" ever conducted by its agricultural unit.

Sister station WFTS in Tampa contributed to this report.