19-year-old in critical condition after motorcycle overturns several times

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 19-year-old Ruskin man is in critical condition after his motorcycle travels off the roadway and overturns several times according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP, reports the motorcyclist was heading south on US 41 on the left lane at a high rate of speed.

There was a curb the motorcyclist failed to acknowledge which caused him to travel off the roadway and overturn several times until he landed on the grass.

FHP says he was sent to the hospital and is facing critical injuries.