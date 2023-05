16 people have been arrested and sentenced for participating in a cocaine and fentanyl distribution operation.

According to the plea agreements and court documents, during the course of the investigation, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) seized approximately 242 pounds of cocaine and multiple kilograms of fentanyl through the mail, traffic stops, and search warrants.

The conspirators were linked to a seizure of 110 pounds of cocaine, and 44 pounds of cocaine in October 2022.