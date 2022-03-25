14-year-old boy killed in fall from tower ride

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County officials say a 14-year-old boy was killed when he fell from a thrill ride at ICON Park while it was operating late Thursday night.

Witnesses told Fox affiliate WOFL they thought a piece of the "Free Fall" tower ride had broken off in mid-air, but then realized it was a person.

They said the boy's family watched in panic from the queue area below.

According to ride operators Slingshot Group, the 430-foot tower sends up to 30 passengers at a time into a 75 mph drop.

Joel Stine, sales and marketing officer for the group, says the company is cooperating fully with the investigation.

"At this point the ride will be closed and we will open when there's an appropriate time after the investigation is completed," Stine said.

Slingshot Group operates three other rides in the area including its namesake attraction, which sits adjacent to the tower ride. The other rides will remain in operation for the time being.