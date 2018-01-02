12-foot-long white shark pinged in Gulf near Tampa on New Year's Day

A 12-foot 5-inch 1,668 pound female white shark named "Miss Costa" was pinged in the Gulf of Mexico near Tampa on New Year's Day.

"Miss Costa" was tagged on September 26, 2016 in Nantucket, Massachusetts by OCEARCH.ORG to gather scientific data and track her journey. She was named for their partner Costa Sunglasses. Costa has helped enable OCEARCH's work on the water.

"Miss Costa" has traveled 5,639.237 miles and counting since being tagged. She has made her way from Massachusetts to as far south as Key West and as of January 1, 2018, she was hanging out in the waters off of Tampa and St. Petersburg.

Track "Miss Costa" in the waters off Tampa by clicking here.

Kelly Bazzle is the Digital Executive Producer at ABC Action News. Follow her on Twitter.