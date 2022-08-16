11-year-old boy survives shark bite in the keys

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. — An 11-year-old boy is recovering after losing part of his leg from a shark bite while snorkeling at Looe Key Reef on Saturday.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the location around 4:30 PM.

The boy attacked was Jameson Reeder Jr.

For those who would like to help, there has been a GiveSendGo funding page made for Jameson and his family.

On the GiveSendGo page, the organizer says that the family was on vacation when the accident happened. After the shark bite, Jameson was able to get his family's attention and hung on to a noodle float until the boat could get to him.

The organizer wrote that there was a nurse on a nearby boat that came to the boy’s rescue. Jameson was able to get to shore quickly and the medic took him to Miami Children’s Hospital. The whole way Jameson said, “Jesus is going to save me.” and he was saved.

Jameson made it to the hospital where the remaining portion below his knee was amputated in surgery wrote the organizer on the GiveSendGo site.

FWC responded with their statement and say that the final report is not yet ready.