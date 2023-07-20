Watch Now
NewsCovering Florida

Actions

1 dead, 2 others wounded following shooting at Walmart in Miami-Dade County

Posted at 8:23 PM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 20:23:46-04

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. — One person is dead and two others are wounded following a shooting Wednesday at a South Florida Walmart, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles southwest of Miami, Miami-Dade police spokesman Luis Sierra said.

Rescue workers took three victims to a nearby hospital, and one later died. The victims weren't immediately identified.

Officials didn't immediately release details about the shooting, but police confirmed that one person was in custody.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!