1 dead, 1 injured after planes flip over at Orlando Executive Airport

Posted at 5:35 AM, Sep 02, 2022
One person is dead and another was sent to the hospital after a plane at the Orlando Executive Airport flipped over during severe weather Thursday, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

The Federal Aviation Administration says severe weather in the area was a factor when the collision happened around 5 p.m.

Both planes flipped over after the accident, but only one was occupied at the time.

The plane with the fatality was holding for takeoff on a taxiway while the severe thunderstorm rolled through.

Several hangars and other structures at the airport were also damaged in the storm.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.

