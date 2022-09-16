1 child injured, 1 missing after lightning strike near Lake Fairview

ORLANDO, Fla. — A child remains missing on Friday after lightning reportedly struck near Lake Fairview, where a rowing club practice was taking place. One other person was sent to the hospital.

Rescue crews have been searching through the night with sonar technology to find the missing child.

Orlando Fire says an Orlando rowing club of middle school aged-students were out on Lake Fairview practicing at about 5:50 p.m. when lightning reportedly struck the area and the boat capsized.

Jenny DeSantis, a spokesperson for Orlando Fire, said five people were in a boat when it flipped over.

One person was taken to AdventHealth Orlando. Their condition is not known.

At last check, the fire department's dive team is performing a rescue mission for the one child who is missing. Other agencies are helping in the search, working through the night and in the rain, but search teams say conditions on the water are not helping.

Officials have not released further details on the person they're looking for.

It is not known what team the rowing club is part of. However, a sign outside the building where much of the activity is, indicated the building was part of the College Park Lion's Club, home to the North Orlando Rowing team.

