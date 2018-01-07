$7,000 worth of firearm and jewelry stolen from Immokalee home

Danielle Francis
4:37 PM, Jan 7, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

IMMOKALEE, Fla. - A Fort Myers man was arrested for breaking into a home and stealing multiple guns and jewelry, the Collier County Sheriffs Office said in a statement.

Residents on Crestview Circle in Immokalee told Deputies their apartment had been burglarized while they were away, Wednesday.

The missing items include a two handguns worth $950, $100 in cash, a $6,000 diamond plated necklace, a black Armani watch worth $350, and a $20 black gun case, according to a CCSO report.

The victim made contacted Angel Perez, 21, after suspicions of him being a suspect.

All items were located at Capital Pawn where Angel reportedly sold them.

He was arrested and face Burglary, Defrauding an Pawnbroker and Grand Theft charges.

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top