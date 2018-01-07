$7,000 worth of firearm and jewelry stolen from Immokalee home

IMMOKALEE, Fla. - A Fort Myers man was arrested for breaking into a home and stealing multiple guns and jewelry, the Collier County Sheriffs Office said in a statement.

Residents on Crestview Circle in Immokalee told Deputies their apartment had been burglarized while they were away, Wednesday.

The missing items include a two handguns worth $950, $100 in cash, a $6,000 diamond plated necklace, a black Armani watch worth $350, and a $20 black gun case, according to a CCSO report.

The victim made contacted Angel Perez, 21, after suspicions of him being a suspect.

All items were located at Capital Pawn where Angel reportedly sold them.

He was arrested and face Burglary, Defrauding an Pawnbroker and Grand Theft charges.