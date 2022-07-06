Amber Alert for Jupiter teen canceled

JUPITER, Fla. — UPDATE (11:20 a.m.) FDLE says the Amber Alert for Ashley Reyes-Hernandez has been canceled and that "the child is safe." Further details were not immediately available.

Our original reporting continues below.

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Jupiter teenager who officials say may be in danger.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Ashley Reyes-Hernandez, 15, was possibly abducted Saturday at approximately noon from her residence located in the 100 block of Fourth Street in Jupiter.

FDLE said she may be in the company of Oliver Ramos, 20, her accused abductor, who has a history of being verbally abusive.

Jupiter police said Tuesday evening that a preliminary investigation has determined that Ramos left the area with Reyes in a newer model dark minivan driven by an unknown female along with an unknown male in the passenger seat.

According to investigators, Reyes is believed to be in the Atlanta, Georgia, area with Ramos.

WPTV spoke to Reyes' brother who has been anxiously waiting for his sister to return home.

“It’s been very stressful I can’t even sleep, I just want my sister back. I just want my sister back,” he said. "I’ve been waiting out here all night, I’ve had two nights waiting out here. Literally all night.”

Reyes's family said they have never seen Ramos before, but according to police they were at least acquaintances of one another.

Reyes is 5 foot 4 inches tall weighing about 160 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, a black and yellow T-shirt, light blue jeans with rips and black high-top Adidas shoes.

Ramos is described as 5 foot 7 inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve Hollister shirt with blue sleeves, light blue jeans with rips, black socks, and black and white gold sandals.