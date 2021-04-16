What's that smell? Strange foul odor in Iona

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Residents and visitors are complaining of a foul smell in the Iona area of Lee County.

The smell seems to be strongest near the Sanibel Outlets, on Summerlin Rd., in Fort Myers.

The smell has been around for a few days and people say they have noticed similar smells in the past.

We asked Lee County about the odor and they believe it to be decaying biomass from the saltwater flats to the south.

Yesterday, Lee County Utilities checked and confirmed it is not a sewer issue or a utility issue.

FOX 4 will continue to investigate and find the source of the odor.