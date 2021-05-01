Volunteers needed for new Welcome and Discovery Center at Lovers Key State Park

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — With the opening of the new Welcome and Discovery Center at Lovers Key State Park on May 15, volunteers are needed to work in several different roles.

Volunteering with Lovers Key State Park is an opportunity to help preserve our natural and cultural heritage for future generations, and volunteers provide a much needed work force, making the park’s state dollars go farther.

The Welcome and Discovery Center hours will be Wednesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Volunteers are needed in the Nature Nook, the new boutique and book store located inside the Welcome and Discovery Center. Volunteers will work to promote this new high-end boutique tailored to environmental awareness, education, and local artists.

Volunteer candidates must be comfortable with tech processing, willing to learn a point of sale (POS) system, develop relationships with vendors, work with inventory, and also must be willing to clean, dust shelves, stock inventory, and lift up to 20 pounds.

All volunteers must be honest, sociable and willing to engage customers in conversation and promote the mission and values to protect, preserve and support Lovers Key State Park.

To become a Nature Nook volunteer, please email volunteer@friendsofloverskey.org

Volunteers are also needed to assist the Artist in Residence, Jenny Morley Licht. An assistant to help carry materials and canvases and to help set up pop-up tents in various locations around the park.

If you would like to become a volunteer to assist the Artist in Residence, please email Jenny Morley Licht at jennymlichtt@hotmail.com.