Very low concentrations of Red Tide reported in Charlotte County, and background to low concentrations in Lee County

According to the latest Florida Fish and Wildlife report on July 23, 2021, there are background to very low concentrations in Charlotte County, and background to low concentrations in Lee County.

Some may experience respiratory irritation associated with Red Tide possible in some coastal areas when present. Symptoms may include coughing, sneezing, and tearing eyes. People with asthma, emphysema, or any chronic lung disease may be more sensitive. Irritation may vary by beach and throughout the day.

NOAA has issued a Beach Hazard Statement for Coastal Charlotte County and Coastal Lee County through Tuesday evening. The image below a map for 07-26-21 to 07-29-21 displaying the highest level of potential respiratory irritation forecasts in each region.