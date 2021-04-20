Upcoming events for Mound House in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Mound House will be hosting several events from April 22 nd through May 1st.

The Town of Fort Myers Beach operates the Mound House as a museum complex and cultural & environmental learning center that offers numerous educational programs each month, including for children, with the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Social Distancing precautions and all visitors wearing masks.

There will be two new programs on Thursday, April 22: the free “Earth Day Beach Walk & Clean-Up” for all ages at 9 a.m., and the free “Earth Day Clean-Up: BYOK!” for all ages at 1 p.m.

Advance registration is necessary for both events.

In addition to the two new Earth Days programs, Mound House will host three new innovative outings: the “Advance Kayak Tour,” “Beginner Kayak Tour,” and “Fishing Rancho Outside Guided Tour,” as well as five other unique kayak tours.

The always-popular “Full Moon Rising Kayak Tour” is Tuesday, April 27, and the Mound House hosts its signature event, the “Shell Mound Outside Guided Tour,” on nine occasions.

For more information on the different events click here.