SCCF acquires twenty five acres of mangrove forest

Posted at 7:26 AM, Jun 21, 2021
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation has acquired three off-island properties on McGregor Boulevard near the Sanibel Causeway.

A total of more than 25 acres, all three of them contain mangrove forests which are important to the environment.

“SCCF's land acquisition and preservation efforts off-island enhance and expand our impact on restoring coastal ecosystems in the region,” said SCCF CEO Ryan Orgera, Ph.D. “The more land we can preserve, the better off the whole system will be.”

The purchase of the three parcels marks the first time that monies have been used for this purpose from SCCF’s Land Acquisition and Improvement Fund.

To donate to the SCCF Land Acquisition and Improvement Fund, please contact SCCF Development Director Cheryl Giattini at cgiattini@sccf.org or 239-822-6121.

