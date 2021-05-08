Running vehicles a fire hazard during dry conditions

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities warn of increased fire hazards as drier conditions continue. A brush fire in North Fort Myers caused by a running car shows just how dangerous it can be.

Firefighters say someone fishing left their vehicle running and heat from the car sparked a five-acre brush fire near Pacific Avenue and Monterey Street. Firefighters were able to contain the fire.

Last year a fire burned 15 acres of land near Southwest Florida International Airport, where more than 3,500 rental cars were damaged or destroyed. Fire investigators say the blaze was started by a hot exhaust system that came in contact with dry grass.