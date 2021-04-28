Red tide status in Southwest Florida

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Low levels of red tide are popping up around Southwest Florida.

According to FWC, the red tide organism Karenia Brevis was found in Charlotte, Lee, and Collier Counties.

Very low to medium concentrations of red tide were found in Charlotte County, very low and low concentrations were found in Lee County and background to low concentrations in Collier County.

FWC does say there have been multiple fish kills reported in Charlotte County.

RED TIDE MAP