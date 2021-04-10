Watch
NewsProtecting Paradise

Actions

Rare panther encounter in Naples

items.[0].videoTitle
A Community Service deputy with the Collier County Sheriff's Office had a rare encounter with a Florida panther at Crew Bird Rookery Swap in Naples.
Posted at 10:08 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 22:08:37-04

NAPLES, Fla. — CCSO Community Service Deputy Brandi Ahrens had a close encounter of the panther kind Friday morning.

CSD Ahrens was typing a report in her work vehicle along the CREW Bird Rookery Swamp public hiking trail off Shady Hollow Blvd., around 8:30 a.m., when she saw something moving out of the corner of her eye.

It was a Florida panther, and it was heading her way.

CSD Ahrens rolled up her window, but managed to take a quick video in the process.

The Florida panther is an endangered species and catching a glimpse of one in the wild is a rare experience.

There are only 120 to 130 Florida panthers left in the wild, according to the National Wildlife Federation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Protecting Paradise

Protecting Paradise

Protecting Paradise, a focus on environmental issues in SWFL

WFTX Digital Team
11:23 AM, Feb 19, 2019