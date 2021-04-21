Watch
NewsProtecting Paradise

Actions

Python detector dogs continue to work to find Burmese Pythons in Everglades

items.[0].image.alt
Florida Fish and wildlife
image (2).png
Posted at 11:55 AM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 11:55:11-04

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — FWC has implemented a new tool to help find invasive Burmese pythons in the Everglades ecosystem.

Truman and Eleanor (AKA Ellie) are still looking for wild Burmese pythons in the Everglades ecosystem.

Detector dogs Truman and Ellie have been trained to find a wide variety of animals, from bed bugs to sea turtle nests and now the FWC is using them to sniff out Burmese pythons.

When Truman or Eleanor catches the scent of a python, they follow that scent until they are within approximately 3 feet of the python. When they find a snake, the dogs alert the handler and are rewarded with a recognition response.

The dog and handler then back away from the area, clearing the way for the FWC biologist to pinpoint the exact location so they can safely catch and remove the python from the wild.

If you suspect you have found a python, please report it to the FWC’s Exotic Species Hotline at 888-Ive-Got1.

For more information on the program click here.

WATCH VIDEO

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Protecting Paradise

Protecting Paradise

Protecting Paradise, a focus on environmental issues in SWFL

WFTX Digital Team
11:23 AM, Feb 19, 2019