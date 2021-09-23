New rules could impact fisherman at Naples Pier

Pelicans have been suffering injuries due to fishing gear left at the pier. Last year over 200 pelicans were transported to the Arx Wildlife Hospital. Although most calls are in regard to injured pelicans, other shorebirds, turtles, and dolphins have also been taken in.

Rehabilitation of injured pelicans has cost over seventy thousand dollars. Much more when you include other wildlife.

New changes to fishing processes would ensure the pelicans are protected. New rules will be implemented including a restricting of pier fishing from 11 pm - 5 am and Naples Pier being completely closed to fisherman every Wednesday from January through May. There will also be continued funding for patrols year round both day and night.

All changes approved by the board must now go to Naples City Council before they take effect.