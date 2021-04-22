Multiple agencies rush to rescue manatee in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — It's never a routine day for the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), especially when you are called to rescue a subject that weighs roughly 300 pounds.

Last week, Florida Fish and Wildlife (FWC) requested the help of the CCSO's marine patrol unit as they rushed to save an injured manatee.

The 7 foot, 300 pound manatee was located near Gasparilla Marina in Englewood.

Responding agencies were able to relocate the injured manatee where its currently being treated by FWC until it fully recovers from its injuries.

Their efforts to protect paradise in SWFL comes as the nation celebrates Earth Day, an annual event on April 22 that aims to demonstrate support for environmental protection.