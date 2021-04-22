Watch
NewsProtecting Paradise

Actions

Multiple agencies rush to rescue manatee in Englewood

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy: CCSO
Manatee rescued near Gasparilla Marina
Manatee rescued near Gasparilla Marina
Manatee rescued near Gasparilla Marina
Posted at 11:29 AM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 11:29:44-04

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — It's never a routine day for the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), especially when you are called to rescue a subject that weighs roughly 300 pounds.

Last week, Florida Fish and Wildlife (FWC) requested the help of the CCSO's marine patrol unit as they rushed to save an injured manatee.

The 7 foot, 300 pound manatee was located near Gasparilla Marina in Englewood.

Responding agencies were able to relocate the injured manatee where its currently being treated by FWC until it fully recovers from its injuries.

Their efforts to protect paradise in SWFL comes as the nation celebrates Earth Day, an annual event on April 22 that aims to demonstrate support for environmental protection.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Protecting Paradise

Protecting Paradise

Protecting Paradise, a focus on environmental issues in SWFL

WFTX Digital Team
11:23 AM, Feb 19, 2019