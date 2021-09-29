Mote Marine Laboratory rehabilitates and releases several baby sea turtles into the Gulf

Sea turtles call the seas, oceans, and shores of Southwest Florida their home. In fact, from February through May, each sea turtle will lay up to one hundred eggs.

Sea turtles have become protected in Florida due to their decline in population. Some hatchlings suffer from malnutrition or disorientation due to man-made light, holes dug in the sand that aren't filled in, or attempts to help baby sea turtles make it into the water.

That is where the Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium comes in. They took in over 40 baby sea turtles just last week for rehabilitation.

Most of these sea turtles were well enough to be released offshore safely, and over eight hundred have successfully been rehabilitated at Mote Marine Laboratory and released since May.

Always remember if you see an injured sea turtle, don't attempt to guide it into the water. Call the Mote Marine Laboratory or FWC.