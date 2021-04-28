Loggerhead nesting season underway

SANIBEL, Fla. — The Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation announced they have the first loggerhead nest of the 2021 season.

SCCF volunteers Michael Galloway, Lynn Meline, and Irene Nolan marked the nest Sanibel’s east end.

SCCF asks to keep our beaches safe, dark, quiet, and clean for nesting females at night by removing beach furniture, turning out lights, filling in holes, and picking up any litter.

May 1st is the start of sea turtle nesting season on Marco Island. SCCF reminds residents to keep beaches clean and dark.