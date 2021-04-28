Watch
NewsProtecting Paradise

Actions

Loggerhead nesting season underway

items.[0].image.alt
SCCF
177343837_10159074079407209_1457887905451899614_n.jpg
178432375_10159074079347209_1991493976915170760_n.jpg
176999127_10159074079252209_1743409230775546461_n.jpg
176769535_10159074079297209_3236394343592977857_n.jpg
Posted at 10:38 AM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 10:38:43-04

SANIBEL, Fla. — The Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation announced they have the first loggerhead nest of the 2021 season.

SCCF volunteers Michael Galloway, Lynn Meline, and Irene Nolan marked the nest Sanibel’s east end.

SCCF asks to keep our beaches safe, dark, quiet, and clean for nesting females at night by removing beach furniture, turning out lights, filling in holes, and picking up any litter.

May 1st is the start of sea turtle nesting season on Marco Island. SCCF reminds residents to keep beaches clean and dark.

image (18).png

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Protecting Paradise

Protecting Paradise

Protecting Paradise, a focus on environmental issues in SWFL

WFTX Digital Team
11:23 AM, Feb 19, 2019