Local mayors meeting with Army Corps Monday over water quality concerns

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla — Local leaders plan to meet with The Army Corps of Engineers in downtown Fort Myers Monday. They want to discuss concerns over the new plan that will determine when and where water is released from Lake Okeechobee for years to come.

"Our concern over here on the West Coast is that we're going to be taking the lion's share of the water on these releases when it happens," said Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy.

Mayor Murphy will be one of several local leaders at the meeting. Lee County Commissioner and Chairman Kevin Ruane, Sanibel Mayor Holly Smith, Cape Coral Mayor John Gunter, and several staff members will meet with Colonel Andrew Kelly around 3:00 p.m.

"We're trying to get it worked out so we get as much water as we need during the dry season but as little water as we can afford to take during the wet season," said Murphy.

Fox 4 will keep you updated on any changes that come out of the meeting.

