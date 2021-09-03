Watch
License-free saltwater fishing on September 4th

Alan Diaz/AP
Goran Temunovic, of Miami, enjoys fishing on a sunny afternoon, Monday, Dec. 9, 2013, in Key Biscayne, Fla. The temperature in Miami-Dade County was in the low 80 degrees. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Florida Weather
Posted at 10:58 AM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 10:58:43-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor DeSantis announced that Saturday, Sept. 4, you can saltwater fish without a license.

License-free fishing days are a great way for Florida residents and visitors to get out on the water and find out why Florida is the Fishing Capital of the World.

“License-free fishing days offer a special opportunity to enjoy Florida’s beautiful outdoors,” said Governor DeSantis.

This day is one of eight total license-free fishing days the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission offers each year.

All bag limits, closed areas, and size restrictions apply on these dates.

