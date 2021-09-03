License-free saltwater fishing on September 4th

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor DeSantis announced that Saturday, Sept. 4, you can saltwater fish without a license.

License-free fishing days are a great way for Florida residents and visitors to get out on the water and find out why Florida is the Fishing Capital of the World.

“License-free fishing days offer a special opportunity to enjoy Florida’s beautiful outdoors,” said Governor DeSantis.

This day is one of eight total license-free fishing days the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission offers each year.

All bag limits, closed areas, and size restrictions apply on these dates.