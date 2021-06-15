Lee County Commissioners to vote on a faster plan to remove blue-green algae

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County is working to get faster at responding to blue-green algae seen in our waterways.

On Tuesday, the Lee County Commissioners will vote on a new plan that would have a crew on standby.

The company that hopes to fix all that is Solitude Lake Management, and they have an interesting way of tackling the nasty algae.

The company says they use a Nanobubble technology that naturally improves conditions by increasing oxygen levels in the water.

Good luck seeing these bubbles in action, Solitude Lake Management says the bubbles are created by an onshore machine and the bubbles themselves are 400 times smaller in diameter than a human hair.

If the county commissioners vote yes during Tuesday's meeting- Solitude Lake Management will be signed to a one-year contract and will operate on an as-needed basis.

The county says that will allow the company to get right out and take care of problems without having to wait for the commissioner's approval.

Solitude Lake Management says they have already successfully treated areas in Bonita Springs with this technology.

The meeting begins at 9:30 AM.

Click here to watch the meeting online.

