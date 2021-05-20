Watch
Lake O effects trickle-down on our environment, our health and our economy

Algae blooms resulting from Lake Okeechobee releases impact the environment, but they also affect our health and economy in Southwest Florida.
Posted at 10:24 PM, May 19, 2021
WFTX — Algae blooms resulting from Lake Okeechobee releases impact the environment, but they also affect our health and the economy in Southwest Florida.

First, a look at your health. Not all algal blooms harm people or animals, but these blue-green algae blooms start to impact us when the toxins they give off reach dangerous levels.

Also, this problem flows into parts of our economy, like tourism and the housing market.

Shari Armstrong takes an in-depth look at the trickle-down effects of Lake O releases and algae blooms in our area.

