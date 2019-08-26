Menu

Huge python over 17 feet long removed from the wild

Posted: 11:05 AM, Aug 26, 2019
Updated: 2019-08-26 15:03:00-04
Florida Fish &amp; Wildlife
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. -- A snake specialist has removed a huge invasive snake from the wild.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife, it was caught by Python Action Team Member Kevin Reich in Big Cypress National Preserve.

The Burmese python measured 17 feet, 9 inches long.

Wildlife officials say pythons are not native to Florida, but have established a breeding population in the Everglades and have affected native wildlife populations. They encourage hunters to remove them from the wild whenever possible.

Python Action Team Members are paid to remove and turn pythons in to the FWC. More information HERE.
