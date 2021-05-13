Household chemical waste collection scheduled for May 19 in North Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — North Fort Myers residents may safely dispose of household chemical waste from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at the North Fort Myers Recreation Center, 2000 N. Recreation Park Way.

The collection of waste such as leftover paints, cleaners, herbicides, pesticides, automotive fluids and pool chemicals is an easy drive-through process available to all residents at no charge. Lee County Solid Waste hosts the event in partnership with Lee County Parks and Recreation to provide residents convenient and responsible disposal of chemicals that might otherwise be harmful to people and the environment.

Businesses that need chemical waste disposal can call Clean Earth, at 321-952-1516 to schedule an appointment for the monthly business collection held at the county’s permanent Household Chemical Waste drop-off location, 6441 Topaz Court, off Metro Parkway in south Fort Myers.