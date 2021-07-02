Watch
Health alert rescinded for Lover's Key State Park

Red Tide
Posted at 2:34 PM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 14:34:30-04

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — For those planning to hit the beach this weekend--the Florida Department of Health has rescinded its health alert for the presence of Red Tide at Lover's Key State Park.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission map reports Red Tide blooms are not present, or at background levels at the state park at this time.

As a reminder, Florida Poison Control Centers have a toll-free 24/7 Hotline when it comes to reporting illnesses including health effects from exposure to Red Tide at 1-800-222-1222.

